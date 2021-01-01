Chevalier 9 - Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier

As much a work of art as a lighting fixture, chandeliers elevate the look of any space. This angular chandelier is perfect for an entryway in need of a little illumination, a staircase seeking brightening, or a kitchen island searching for some shine, this versatile luminary is the perfect pick to add a touch of traditionally inspired style wherever you install it. This fixture is constructed from metal in a polished chrome finish, and accommodates nine lightbulbs, behind the white glass cone-shaped shades. It can be dimmed and is compatible with sloped ceilings.