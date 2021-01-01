Home Decorators Collection Chestnut Cordless Room Darkening 2.5 in. Premium Faux Wood Blind for Window - 60 in. W x 72 in. L, Brown

The 2-1/2 in. Cordless Premium Faux Wood Blind by Home Decorators Collection brings beauty and style to your home. Cordless blinds add a cleaner look and are safer for children and pets. These blinds are designed with 25% larger slats for a greater outside view. Specially designed "no-hole" slats offer total light and privacy control. The 3 in. decorative crown valance adds a contemporary style to your home and complements any decor. Slats are made from heat and moisture resistant material that is energy efficient and will not warp or crack. These blinds are ideally used for bathrooms, kitchens and garages. For maximum light and privacy control, rotate the slats downward to ensure proper closure. Color: Chestnut.