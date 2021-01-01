PINTY PLUS 11.82 oz. Chestnut Brown Chalk Finish Spray Paint

PintyPlus Chalk Finish gives you an Ultra Matte Finish with a Velvety Smooth Appearance. Chalk Finish Spray Paints come in a wide range of decorator colors that bring out your creative side and give that vintage look to furniture, crafts and curios. Ideal on wood, melamine, canvas, iron, plastic, cardboard and even glass. No aggressive solvents, means it's safe for use on expanded polystyrene. The environmentally friendly water-based formulation offers maximum coverage, fast drying and soap and water cleanup within the first 15 minutes. PintyPlus Chalk Finish is sandable when dry. Color: Chestnut Brown.