Chesterfield Square Arm Upholstered Small Armchair 40", Polyester Wrapped Cushions, Performance Everydayvelvet(TM) Buckwheat

$1,249.00
In stock
Buy at potterybarn

Description

Our popular Chesterfield Upholstered Collection has a fresh look.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com