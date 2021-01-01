80" Chesterfield Sofa Deep Button Tufted Velvet Upholstered 3 Seat Sofa Roll Arm Classic，Solid Wood Frame and Wood Legs,3 Pillows included

Features With comfortable foam, down-filled cushions that are supported by a sinuous spring construction and a button-tufted scrolled back and arms. this chesterfield sofa set is just right for anyone looking to keep guests over long after game night ends. Product Type:Sofa Design:Chesterfield Products included:sofa and loveseat Seating Capacity:3+2 Upholstery Material:Velvet Frame Material:Solid + Manufactured Wood Specification Sofa Size:80*30 1/4*28" （L*D*H） Back Height - Seat to Top of Back:10" Arm Height - Floor to Arm:28" Arm width - side to side:9 1/4" Seat Height- Floor to Seat:18" Leg Height - Top to Bottom:5" Cushion thickness:6 2/4" Pillow size:15*15*6" Overall Product Weight:sofa:110lbs Package Weight:sofa:121.3lbs Weight Capacity:250lbs / seat Product Care Dust regularly. Clean gently with a clean, slightly damp cloth. Professional cleaning is recommended. Avoid direct sunlight. Never apply or clean with harsh chemicals. Tufted Velvet Upholstered 3 Seat Sofa Roll Arm Classic Chesterfield Sofa Set，3 Pillows included