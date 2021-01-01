Chesterfield Armchair Charocal Gray - Inspire Q

Elevate your favorite space in your home to the next level of elegance with the Beekman Place Chesterfield Arm Chair. Available in an assortment of neutral colors, this chair is an easy match to any previous or new home décor. This cool linen twist on your favorite arm chair will bring your modern room to life with its beautiful tufted back and base. The seat of this chair starts with firm support, but will soften over time, giving you durable comfort for years to come. Pattern: Solid.