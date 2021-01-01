From luxeo
LuXeo Chestera Queen-Size Upholstered Platform Bed in Gray Fabric with Wood Gold Tip Legs
Horizontal channel panel bed is featured with elegant upholstered headboard Compact profile with contemporary style Tapered hardwood oak and gold tip finish legs 13-slat mattress platform with 3 center support legs for added stability Headboard features a soft curve at either ends with soft cushioning and gray fabric detailing Contemporary style lends minimalist character to any bedroom Bed includes: 1 headboard, 2 rails, 1 footboard, 13-wood slats and three center support legs Features wood and gray fabric construction for a soft but sturdy bed Slat style platform bed designed for use with a mattress, no box spring required Optional bunky board Spot clean only