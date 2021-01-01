Made of sturdy and durable steel frame and thick medium density fiberboard , this drawer storage unit is solid enough to serve a long time. This chest of drawer comes with 4 folding fabric bins, which provides plenty storage space for you. It can be used in a variety of situations, whether it's a bedroom, living room, office, dorm or even a closet, you can place it for storage. Even, you can use it as a coffee table. CASAINC Chest Storage Tower Side Table Display Storage with 4 Drawers in Black | WF-HW61420BK-LA