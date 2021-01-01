Chess Dog Activity Game

Dogs are very playful and intelligent animals. Channel their energy and curiosity into something positive with Chess Game. With four levels of play that require practice and concentration, this game is designed for the advanced canine game player. Keep your dog challenged and curious by varying the number and placement of cones and treats. The non-slip rubber feet keep the game in place as your dog flips, slides, lift and explores. We've also included an instructional booklet with tips and tricks for challenging and training dogs of all ages through play.