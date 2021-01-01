Chesney 90" Rosewood-Striped Linen Table Runner

Modern stripes with a vintage vibe make our Chesney table linen collection an instant classic. Woven with pale rose and antique white yarn-dyed linen, our Chesney striped table runner graces the table with muted color and the breezy look of natural linen. You'll love the soft-washed feel of the runner and the way its timeless style complements casual as well as formal dinnerware. For a coordinated table, pair with Chesney rose-striped linen napkins. Yarn-dyed linen Woven Machine wash cold, tumble dry; warm iron as needed Do not bleach or dry clean Made in India