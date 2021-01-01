Windon Bay Chesapeake Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet with Optional Deck Plate in Matte Black

The Chesapeake Dual-Function Pull-Down Single Lever Kitchen Faucet was inspired by pyramidal, linear lines which give the faucet a modern, unique and robust look. The sleek spout and stylish lever handle provides a stunning traditional look that is sure to be a focal point in your kitchen The two spray functions - stream and spray - are activated by a hidden button on the back of the spray head. The Chesapeake Dual Function Pull-Down Single Lever Kitchen features a pull-down spray head that makes it easy for cooking and cleaning all dishes in your kitchen. Offered at an attractive price point, this ADA-compliant faucet is available in Polished Chrome, Brushed Nickel and Matte Black finishes.