Chesapeake Rayleigh Coral Floral Damask Wallpaper

Rayleigh Coral Floral Damask Wallpaper by Chesapeake. Give your walls a splash of color with this floral damask wallpaper. The serene shades of sea blue, teal, and coral create a fun and whimsical design. Artistic flowers and ferns flow together to form the intricate pattern. Rayleigh Coral Floral Damask Wallpaper is an unpasted non woven material. This wallpaper has a 20.5 inch repeat with a straight match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Chesapeake wallpapers are classically beautiful. Each collection centers around a thematic influence, using familiar motifs and versatile prints to capture the essence of styles like coastal chic, French country, rustic charm, and traditional elegance. The high-quality patterns are designed to be enduring and timeless.