Chesapeake Livie Blue Heritage Star Toss Wallpaper

Livie Blue Heritage Star Toss Wallpaper by Chesapeake. Add a warm nostalgic beauty to your space with this Americana style wall covering, where a backdrop imitating the look of diStraightessed wood gives way to a host of five pointed stars that twinkle in blue. Livie Blue Heritage Star Toss Wallpaper is a prepasted easy walls material. This wallpaper has a no repeat and a random match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Chesapeake wallpapers are classically beautiful. Each collection centers around a thematic influence, using familiar motifs and versatile prints to capture the essence of styles like coastal chic, French country, rustic charm, and traditional elegance. The high-quality patterns are designed to be enduring and timeless.