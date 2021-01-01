Chesapeake Lilli Ocean Happy Dots Wallpaper

Lilli Ocean Happy Dots Wallpaper by Chesapeake. With a nautical inspiration in shades of red, white, navy and tan, this colorful polka dot wall covering offers a brilliant backdrop for your little one to grow, talk, play and learn. Lilli Ocean Happy Dots Wallpaper is a prepasted easy walls material. This wallpaper has a 20.5 inch repeat with a straight match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Chesapeake wallpapers are classically beautiful. Each collection centers around a thematic influence, using familiar motifs and versatile prints to capture the essence of styles like coastal chic, French country, rustic charm, and traditional elegance. The high-quality patterns are designed to be enduring and timeless.