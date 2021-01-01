From thermocast
Thermocast Chesapeake Drop-In Acrylic 33 in. Double Bowl Kitchen Sink in Tender Grey
Advertisement
Use the Thermocast Chesapeake Drop-in Acrylic 31 in. x 20 in. Double Bowl Kitchen Sink in Tender Grey to help enhance your space. Featuring durable Cast-acrylic construction, the sink offers sound insulation to help reduce the noise of the garbage disposal and withstands temperatures up to 450°F. This high-gloss sink is designed for Undercounter or Drop-in mounting, and the Tender Grey finish is a great accent for many home interiors.