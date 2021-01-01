Chesapeake Captiva Blue Watercolor Floral Wallpaper

Captiva Blue Watercolor Floral Wallpaper by Chesapeake. A portrait of artistic beauty, this floral wall paper flourishes fresh detail on walls with a gorgeous blue and green palette of watercolor design. Captiva Blue Watercolor Floral Wallpaper is a prepasted easy walls material. This wallpaper has a 20.5 inch repeat with a straight match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Chesapeake wallpapers are classically beautiful. Each collection centers around a thematic influence, using familiar motifs and versatile prints to capture the essence of styles like coastal chic, French country, rustic charm, and traditional elegance. The high-quality patterns are designed to be enduring and timeless.