Cheryl White Ceramic Rectangular Vessel Bathroom Sink with Overflow

This bathroom sink will fit perfectly with any bathroom décor. Adds a great modern elite taste, this sink ensures years of durability and stable functionality. It comes with multiple choices vanity combination for building your home remarkable and fabulous.The counter sink above is perfect for a counter with a central hole for maximum drainage, the surface of the art basin is smooth and polished, easy to clean and maintain, and is always shiny as new white. At the same time, lavabo has the characteristics of scratch resistance, acid resistance, low water absorption and high durability, which can provide years of service life for you.