Cherrywood Solid Wood Pedestal Dining Table

This Hartland Dining Table Brings a classy elegance to your dining room with our delicious Wood Kitchen Table. The body of this innovative modern dining table is made of High-Quality Asian Hardwood (Rubber Wood) which offers good robustness and stability to the wood modern dining table. The top surface of this kitchen table is created from High-quality beautiful Color Wood, which offers a great look. The innovative design of this pedestal dining table will enhance the elegance of any dining area. Heavy-duty solid wood structure, cutting-edge round style wood mid-century dining table give modernized beauty to your dining room and fantastic stability to this good dining table. Because of the ideal proportions, this wood kitchen table is a breeze to carry, clean, assemble and change its places, Remarkable designs of this exclusive modern dining table suits properly with any room decoration. This pedestal dining table is friendly and durable can be a good option for a great dining time experience with your family or friends. PIECES OPTION AVAILABLE: OPTION SKU: HLT-LBK-TP Hartland Table 42" diameter Round Table - Pedestal Dining Table- Linen White Table Top Surface and Black Finish legs Hardwood Frame Wood Dining Table OPTION SKU: HLT-LMA-TP Hartland Table 42" diameter Round Table - Wood Kitchen Table- Linen White Table Top Surface and Mahogany Finish legs Solid Wood Frame Wood Dining Table OPTION SKU: HLT-MBK-TP Hartland Table 42" diameter Round Table - Dining Table- Mahogany Table Top Surface and Black Finish legs Hardwood Frame Pedestal Dining Table OPTION SKU: HLT-MLW-TP Hartland Table 42" diameter Round Table - Mid-Century Dining Table- Mahogany Table Top Surface and Linen White Finish legs Solid Wood Frame Dinner TableFeatures:Provide a flexible appearance to your beautiful living area with this gorgeous wood kitchen table. This round kitchen table will enhance the appearance of any kitchen with its beautiful style.This Wood Kitchen Table functions wooden to the surface and has durable Asian solid wood pedestal Legs, which creates the finest timeless color combination to provide a premium style to your dining area.The Wood Table is made of High-Quality Asian wood also known as (Rubber Wood) offers stability and toughness to this pedestal modern dining table, as all furniture should. Furniture is not and should not be a thing you have to change every year.Current style strong solid wood body, beautiful finish pedestal dining table surface, and pedestal legs give cutting-edge look to your dining-room, fantastic stability to this dining table, and amazing dining experience.Due to the surprisingly ideal size, this dining table is very easy to carry, assemble and alter its places, Ageless design of this unique wood dining table fits perfectly with any decorations.This Modern Dining Table is easy to clean. It is a luxe feeling with easy cleanup and always provides an eye-catching fresh look to your dining room.Table Shape: RoundTop Material: Solid WoodTop Wood Species: RubberwoodTop Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Material Details: Base Material: Solid WoodBase Wood Species: RubberwoodBase Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Material Details: Gloss Finish: NoNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingTop Color (Top Color: Mahogany): MahoganyTop Color (Top Color: Linen White): Linen WhiteBase Color (Base Color: Mahogany): MahoganyBase Color (Base Color: Linen White): Linen WhiteBase Color (Base Color: Black): BlackTables Included: YesChairs Included: NoBenches Included: NoExtendable / Collapsible Table: NoTable Mechanism: Fixed TableLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Seating Capacity: Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Table Base Type: PedestalStorage Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Country of Origin: Viet NamMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Wood Tone: Medium WoodStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:FIRA Certified: GSA Approved: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde