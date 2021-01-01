From hinkley
Hinkley Cherry Creek Outdoor Postmount - Color: Black - Size: 1 light
Hinkley Lighting's Cherry Creek Outdoor Postmount provides exterior living areas with soft, ambient lighting while retaining a geometric and slight vintage appeal. The fixture is made from cast aluminum for durability while panels of white linen glass have been constructed to resemble vintage style glass. This type of glass works with the internal lamping so that it may radiate a soft and encompassing aura of light. This fixture is best suited for areas in around backyards, decks, and patios. Color: Black. Additional Color: White Linen. Finish: Vintage Black with White Linen