Hinkley Cherry Creek Outdoor Postmount - Color: Black - Size: 1 light

Hinkley Lighting's Cherry Creek Outdoor Postmount provides exterior living areas with soft, ambient lighting while retaining a geometric and slight vintage appeal. The fixture is made from cast aluminum for durability while panels of white linen glass have been constructed to resemble vintage style glass. This type of glass works with the internal lamping so that it may radiate a soft and encompassing aura of light. This fixture is best suited for areas in around backyards, decks, and patios. Color: Black. Additional Color: White Linen. Finish: Vintage Black with White Linen