Aveda Cherry Almond Body Scrub - 6.7-fl oz
Formulated with walnut shells and bamboo, Aveda's Cherry Almond Body Scrub helps soften and smooth skin -- and is suitable for all skin types. Cherry blossom extract and sweet almond oil from the ripe seed kernels of the almond tree helps conditions skin. You'll love Aveda's cheerful, sweet juicy floral Pure-Fume aroma with tonka bean, orange, ylang ylang, and other flower and plant essences. How do I use it: Massage into moist skin. Pay attention to rough, dry areas. Rinse. Gentle enough to use daily. From Aveda. Includes: