Cherner Task Armchair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (SWAC13-DIVINA-666-S)

An expansion of the classic Cherner Chair, the Cherner Task Chair with Seat Pad retrofits the original shell design with a functional base for the modern home office. Combining molded plywood, steel arms with matched wood armrests and a steel base in a dramatic yet minimal design for the work environment, the spidery swivel base and curvaceous molded shell highlight the structural capabilities of the two materials. This durable, lightweight desk chair is available in all standard Cherner finishes and includes seat padding upholstered in your choice of several fabric or leather options in a broad range of colors. The contrast of a bare seat back and upholstered seat pad add a remarkable visual statement to your modern work space or home office. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: SWAC13 - Classic Ebony/Ebonized Walnut Seat, Chrome Swivel Base & Arms