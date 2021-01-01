Cherner Stool with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSTW09-SEAT-PAD-25-VZ-BLCK)

Beautifully executed at every turn, the 1958 Cherner Stool with Seat Pad is at once effortless and dynamic. The curving form features clean, simple lines in laminated plywood. The seat shell is constructed in a graduated thickness, from 15 plys to 5 plys at the perimeter; a single shell connected by a slim, yet sturdy waist. The upholstered seat pad offers a layer of comfort with a splash of contrast and is available in a number of leather and wool options. Slender laminated legs and a chrome footrest complete the elegant design. Available in all standard Cherner finishes in counter or bar height. For additional colors/fabric options please call our sales team (800) 462-7638. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: White Lacquer