Cherner Side Chair with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSC09-VZ-BLCK-S)

Norman Cherner's molded plywood side chair is the essential companion to the classic Cherner Armchair . The Cherner Side Chair with Seat Pad is built to withstand generations of use. The molded seat is made from laminated plywood of graduated thickness, from 15 plys to 5 plys at the thin edge of the shell. The upholstered seat pad offers a layer of comfort with a splash of contrast and is available in a number of leather and wool options. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Color: Wood Tones.