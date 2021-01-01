Cherner Seat and Back Upholstered Task Armchair by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (SWAC06-SA-0746-B)

The Cherner Upholstered Task Chair with Arms expands upon the classic Cherner Chair silhouette. Combining a molded plywood shell, steel arms with matched wood armrests and a steel base, the minimal design offers style and comfort for the work environment. This durable, lightweight desk chair is available in all standard Cherner finishes and includes a seat back pad and seat pad upholstered in your choice of several fabric or leather options, in a broad range of colors. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Lacquer: White