Cherner Seat and Back Upholstered Side Chair by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSC16-DIVINA-691-B)

Norman Cherner's molded plywood side chair is the essential companion to the classic Cherner Armchair . The perfect dining chair, it is built to be handed down from generation to generation. The seat is made from laminated plywood of graduated thickness, from 15 plys to 5 plys at the thin edge of the shell. Reissued in exacting detail from the original drawings and molds, the Cherner Side Chair is strong, lightweight, and versatile. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Gum: Red