Cherner Seat and Back Upholstered Metal Base Stool by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSTMC01-SEAT-BACK-U-29-DIVINA-623)

The Cherner Upholstered Metal Base Stool boasts an eye-catching design that has stood the test of time. Its seat and back shell molded in laminated plywood of graduated thickness, from 15 plys to 5 plys at the perimeter; a single shell connected by a slim, yet sturdy waist. The lightweight, yet supremely durable design includes tightly upholstered padding on the seat back and seat pan providing further comfort in a range of fabric and leather options. Its trim chrome legs and footrest complete the elegant design. Available in all standard Cherner finishes in counter or bar height. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Classic Walnut