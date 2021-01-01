Cherner Seat and Back Upholstered Metal Base Chair by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSTK03-DIVINA-191-B)

The Cherner Upholstered Metal Base Chair by Norman Cherner is a stylish, comfortable design classic for home, office or dining table. The laminated plywood shell chair is produced with a graduated thickness, from 15 plys to 5 plys at the perimeter of the shell and adds tightly upholstered padding on the seat back and seat pan. This contrast of upholstery, wood and steel highlights the chair's iconic silhouette and beautiful materials. Padding is offered in a range of fabric and leather options. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Color: Wood Tones.