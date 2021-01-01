Cherner Seat and Back Upholstered Lounge Chair by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (LSC06-DIVINA-542-B)

The iconic Cherner Chair was first designed in 1958 by Norman Cherner. His son, Benjamin Cherner, has reinterpreted this classic design by reducing the thickness of the plywood in the chair's waist. The result is a strong chair with a graceful aesthetic - the Lounge Chair's seat is molded from one piece of plywood and a frame made from two pieces of laminated beech. Also includes upholstered seat and back for additional comfort that is available in a range of upholstered leather. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Natural Walnut