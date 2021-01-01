Cherner Seat and Back Upholstered Armchair by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CAC02-DIVINA-384-B)

Norman Cherner's iconic Cherner Armchair remains as dramatic and relevant to the design world as when it was first introduced in the 1950s. The Cherner Upholstered Armchair adds tightly upholstered padding on the seat back and seat pan, offering contrast and added comfort to the curvaceous chair shell. Padding is offered in a range of fabric and leather options. The armchair combines the best of both molded plywood and solid bent wood construction resulting in a structurally superior chair which is both dramatic and elegant with a sweeping sculptural form. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Color: Wood Tones.