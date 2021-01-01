Cherner Metal Base Stool with Seat Pad by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones (CSTMC04-29-DIVINA-154)

The Cherner Metal Base Stool with Seat Pad boasts an eye-catching design that has stood the test of time. Its seat and back shell molded in laminated plywood of graduated thickness, from 15 plys to 5 plys at the perimeter; a single shell connected by a slim, yet sturdy waist. The lightweight, yet supremely durable design The upholstered seat pad offers a layer of comfort with a splash of contrast and is available in a number of leather and wool options. Slender chrome arms and legs complete the elegant design. Reissued in exacting detail from Norman Cherner's original drawings and molds, the Cherner Metal Base Stool is strong, yet lightweight. Available in all standard Cherner finishes in counter or bar height. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Stella Orange