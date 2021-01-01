Cherner Metal Base Stool by Cherner Chair Company - Color: White (CSTMC06-25)

The molded plywood stools by Norman Cherner are still regarded as one of the most dramatic designs utilizing the technology of molding plywood. The seat and back are made of laminated plywood of graduated thickness, from 15 plys to 5 plys at the perimeter; a single shell connected by a slim, yet sturdy waist. Slender chrome legs and footrest complete the elegant design. Available in counter or bar height. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Color: White.