Cherner Coffee Table by Cherner Chair Company - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (CCT3606)

The classic and modern Cherner Coffee Table was designed to complement all Cherner seating products. This strong and stable, yet lightweight table is well-suited for both formal and informal settings. The 1⅛â€ thick cross-ply plywood top and laminated wood legs are detailed with a profiled exposed edge. The Cherner Coffee Table is available in your choice of a Classic or Natural Walnut finish. The Cherner Chair Company was formed in Connecticut in 1999 when Benjamin and Thomas decided to bring their father's classic, 1950s, mid-century modern furniture back into production using the original designs and specifications. In addition to reissuing Norman Cherner's creations, found in design collections worldwide, the company also offers new furniture by Benjamin. From chairs like the iconic Cherner Armchair to tables like the impeccably designed Cherner Rectangular Table, their products show timeless elegance and environmentally friendly design, using wood from sustainably managed forests. Shape: Round. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Natural Walnut