Cherie Semi-Sheer Roller Shade

Simple and stylish, shades are an easy solution for any window. Fusing function with fashion, they complete your ensemble while also allowing you to block out light and get some privacy. This one, for example, is understated enough for using anywhere with its clean lines and neutral hue. Made from 100% polyester yarn, it offers a soft touch to your home. Best of all, it is cordless to keep kids and pets safe. Width: 58"W , Finish: Striped Khaki