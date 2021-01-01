From hongkong chenyang electronic co. ltd
Chenyang USB 3.1 Type-C Dual Screw Locking to Standard USB3.0 Data Cable 1.2m Panel Mount Type
USB 3.1 Type-C Dual Screw Locking to Standard USB3.0 Data Cable 1.2m Panel Mount Type With Panel Mount locking Screw Length: 120cm Type C connector is the new design for USB 3.1 Reversible Design for Type C connector Response to the growing needs for secure interconnection, the USB-C dual screw locking connector and single screw locking connector will provide more reliable and secure mating mechanism for industrial and other user application.