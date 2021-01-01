Chennai 88" Wide Velvet Reversible Sofa & Chaise

This reversible sofa and chaise lounge features classic inspiration and glam accents for a standout centerpiece in your living room. It has a solid and engineered wood frame, resting upon steel legs in a chrome finish for some shining contrast. This sectional is fully wrapped in velvet upholstery for a luxe look. It also showcases round arms, button tufting, foam-filled cushions, and pocket springs in the seats for extra support while you're hanging out with friends or hosting the next movie marathon. Multiple solid shade options let you match this couch with your existing room's color scheme. Two toss pillows are also included. Fabric: Green