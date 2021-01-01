Pamper your feet by stepping out of the shower and onto luxury with the soft 2-Pack Chenille Noodle with non-slip backing bath mat set by Amrapur Overseas. This set includes 17x24 inch and 21x34 inch bath rug which are not only comfortable to the touch, but are also absorbent and durable. These bath mats are additionally available in a variety of colors, making these stylish rugs suitable to compliment any bathroom decor. Amrapur Overseas Chenille Noodle 34-in x 21-in Ivory Cotton Bath Rug in Off-White | 5NODLMTE-IVY-ST