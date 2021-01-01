Better Trends Chenille Braid Collection Durable Stain Resistant Reversible Mauve 2 ft. x 6 ft. Solid Polyester Runner Rug, Pink

Make your interiors look luxurious and give it a cozy feel with this Chenille Solid Collection of braided rugs. It is durable 100% polyester chenille yarn that provides elegance to your decor for years to come. With its designer looks and braided details, this piece pairs well with almost any modern, contemporary, and transitional decor. Its up-to-date silhouette is sure to enliven any room in your home. Featuring a classic design with contemporary vibes, this Polyester Chenille rug is braided using modern machinery. It is made using a muted color tone in solid pattern, which provides it with a sophisticated appeal. The overall braided solid pattern and use of excellent quality polyester chenille material, adds strength and durability for high traffic indoor spaces. The Chenille Solid Collection of braided rugs is double sided, it is made of 100% Polyester Chenille for durability and can be used for an extended period. Chenille Solid Collection is available in 10 colors and 8 sizes and is sold separately. Color: Mauve.