Chenille Bathroom Carpet Coarse Wool Shower Mat Machine Wash Soft Microfiber 15.7X23.6 Inch

This mat is made of thousands of microfibers. The highly fluffy, thick chenille fabric helps you avoid dripping when you get out of the shower, tub, or sink, and will not deteriorate, get flat or become untidy during use. Machine washable: chenille microfiber and PVC layers used for cushions are designed to be machine washable to remove stains, and cleaning will be simple Size: 15.7" W x 23.6" L, Color: Off White