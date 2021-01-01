From nshi
chengong USB/OTG/Micro USB Card Reader, High Efficiency Speed Card Reader, High?Speed for/Os X/System Store Movies, Music, Pictures
Advertisement
3.0 multi-function card reader support USB3.0 high-speed reading, memory card + small memory card high-speed card reading Mobile treasure house for you to store movies, music, pictures, and work data to the card reader, plug and play when needed Support two memory cards reading at the same time, 3.0 high-speed file transfer supports mutual transfer of memory card data The transmission rate is up to 5Gbps, which bring you with high efficiency and stable performance This powerful card reader have strong function, compatible with for Windows / OS X / system