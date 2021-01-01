Chengming Case for Apple 7.9 inch iPad Mini 5 Case 2019 / iPad Mini 4 Case 2015-360 Degree Rotating Stand Protective Cover Leather Case with Auto.

Perfect Compatibility: Perfect for Apple iPad 7.9 Inch iPad Mini4 (Model Number: A1538/A1550), iPad Mini5(Model Number: A2124/A2125/A2126/A2133). Will NOT fit any other iPad. Auto Wake / Sleep: Built-in magnetic strip provides auto sleep / wake up feature. Easy and convenient to use. Magically awakens your device when screen flap is flipped open, and sends your device into sleep when screen flap is closed. 360 Degree Rotating Swivel Case with Multi-Angle Slots: Brings you into the ultimate using experience in multiple landscape and portrait viewing stand angles. Easily adjust your iPad to the most comfortable angles and enjoy hands-free watching and facetime. Premium synthetic leather exterior, soft microfiber interior lining and hard PC back shell design protects your device against fingerprints and scratches. Easy access to all features and controls. Protective Case without adding bulk and convenient to carry. Lifetime satisfaction: Our iPad Case Cover will give you 100% satisf