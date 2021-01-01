Lymphedema Day Lymphedema Month Chemo- Lymphedema Awareness Supporter Ribbon Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Does anyone in your family have lymphedema? Show your support to fight this disease help to raise awareness. This lymphedema awareness design is special for who survive lymphedema and awesome awareness item for fighters. This lymphedema supporter apparel to educate people about lymphedema. Show your support by wearing this lymphedema awareness ribbon tee during lymphedema month. Lymphedema awareness day celebration best item. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only