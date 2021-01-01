Chelvey 1 - Light Dimmable Armed Sconce

1 Light Wall SconceFeatures:Matte Black + Polished Nickelmodern, mid-century, eclectic, linear, industrial, Art DecoBathroom; powder room; bedroom; hallwayProduct Type: Armed SconceDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: Shade Shape: Fabric Type: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Wood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraVoltage: 120Finish: Power Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Built-in USB Port: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: AmbientBack Plate Included: YesCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: NoISO 14001 Certified: CE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: YescUL Listed: YesMET Listed: NoCALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: CSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesFIRA Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cETL Listed: YesUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Green Compliance: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 15.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 6Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4.75Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 4Shade Width - Side to Side: 4Shade Depth - Front to Back: 4Overall Weight: 2Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoC