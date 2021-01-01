Chelsie 3 - Light 18" Chandelier Style Cylinder Semi Flush Mount

This semi-flush mount blends a chandelier look with modern style. Its body is made from metal, and features a cylindrical downrod that can be extended to give the fixture a more chandelier-like look, or retracted to serve as a semi-flush mount. This fixture features three lower arms that branch out to hold three candle-style 60W bulbs (not included). Each bulb is surrounded by a cylindrical, clear glass shade for a crisp and contemporary look. Plus, it's compatible with a dimmer switch so you can control the mood in the entryway or dining room. Finish: Chrome