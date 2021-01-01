From elegant lighting
Chelsea 25" Polished nickel 6 Light Floor Lamp With Golden Teak Royal Cut Crystal Trim
Part of Chelsea Collection from Elegant LightingPolished nickel finishRoyal cut crystal trimCircular steel frameRings of royal-cut golden-teak crystal barsPolished nickel finished steel hardwareSteel fixtureNumber of lights: 6Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: noBulb wattage: 60wMaximum bulb wattage: 360wVoltage: 110v-125vGolden teak smoky crystal color.A marriage of geometry and art, the Chelsea collection will brighten any corner of your home. The circular steel frame in a mocha-brown or polished-nickel finish boasts two rings of sparkling clear, golden-teak, or silver-shade crystals. This dazzling floor lamp is well-suited for a living room or office.