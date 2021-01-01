Chelsea Lane Banbury Champagne Gold Oval Bar Cart

With glitzy finishes and glam aspects, the Banbury champagne gold bar cart provides your liquors and spirits a styled spot to call home. Two glass shelves offer a luxurious spot to keep your favorite party and cocktail essentials, while the champagne gold metal frame complements just about any glamorous setting. Caster wheels allow you to move this cart from room to room so serving guests throughout your home is made easy.Weston Home Banbury infusing contemporary elements with daring hues, shimmering metallic finishes and an eclectic air, this style is for the free-spirited trend setter. Click to see more.