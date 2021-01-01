From safavieh

Safavieh Chelsea Iron Gate 8 x 8 Ivory/Dark Blue Round Indoor Abstract Handcrafted Area Rug | HK11I-8R

$336.00
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Featuring a marvelous selection of American Country, floral blooms, and turn-of-the-century European designs, the Chelsea Rug Collection adds a warm, welcoming aspect to room decor. Chelsea is made using 100% pure virgin wool, hand-hooked to a durable cotton backing. This collection is handmade exclusively for Safavieh. Safavieh Chelsea Iron Gate 8 x 8 Ivory/Dark Blue Round Indoor Abstract Handcrafted Area Rug | HK11I-8R

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com