Chelsea 28-48 in. Decorative Curtain Rod & Holdback Set, 5/8 in. Diameter

Add a touch of style to your home with the Chelsea Decorative Curtain Rod & Holdback Set by Kenney. The 5/8 inch diameter Chelsea curtain rod in black features matching decorative finial ends. Use in your bedroom or living room to hang light to medium weight curtains. The telescoping rod adjusts from 28 inches to 48 inches to fit your window and projects 3.5 inches from the wall. It is ideal for hanging curtains with pockets, grommets, back tabs, and tab tops, but can also be used with clip rings. Pair with the included beautiful and functional holdbacks help to frame your window and let light in. Set Includes: one telescoping steel curtain rod with decorative finials (1.78" L x 1.48" W x 1.48" H), two decorative holdbacks (8" L x 6" W x 1.25" H), two mounting brackets, screws, drywall anchors, and installation instructions.