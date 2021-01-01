Safavieh Ivory Chelsea Ivory Hand Hooked Ivory Floral Area Rug Collection

Advertisement
Safavieh Chelsea Ivory Hand Hooked Ivory Floral Area Rug Collection. Featuring a marvelous selection of American Country, floral blooms, and turn-of-the-century European designs, the Chelsea Rug Collection adds a warm, welcoming aspect to room decor. Chelsea is made using pure virgin wool, hand-hooked to a durable cotton backing. This collection is handmade exclusively for Safavieh. Also available in the following sizes: 3 ft x 5 ft Area Rug 2 ft x 3 ft Area Rug 4 ft x 6 ft Area Rug 4 ft x 4 ft Round Area Rug 5 ft x 8 ft Area Rug 6 ft x 9 ft Area Rug 9 ft x 12 ft Area Rug