From safavieh
Safavieh Chelsea Collection HK713A Hand-Hooked French Country Wool Area Rug, 3'9" x 5'9", Green / Ivory
Advertisement
The handmade, hand-hooked construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years. This rug is made of 100-percent premium virgin wool The modern style of this rug's floral pattern will give your room a contemporary accent This rug features a green background, and displays a stunning floral pattern in shades of olive, ivory, red and sage This rug measures 3-feet 9-inch by 5-feet 9-inch