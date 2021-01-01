From safavieh
Safavieh Chelsea Collection HK56C Hand-Hooked French Country Wool Area Rug, 4'6" x 6'6" Oval, Burgundy
The handmade, hand-hooked construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years. This rug is made of 100-percent premium virgin wool The modern style of this rug's roosters pattern will give your room a contemporary accent This rug features a burgundy background, and displays a stunning roosters pattern in shades of green, red, tan, ivory, grey, olive, and rust This oval rug measures 4-feet 6-inch by 6-feet 6-inch